PointsBet signs exclusive Curling Canada partnership

Sydney-listed sports betting operator PointsBet has been named as an official sports betting partner of Curling Canada.

The long-term partnership includes exclusivity for all Curling Canada event broadcasts, including 300 broadcast hours and over 350 repeat hours per season.

PointsBet Canada will also become sponsor of the Curling Canada Season of Champions event beginning with the 2022/23 season, and will have the right to use Curling Canada, Season of Champions and official event marks in marketing activations.

“With the passing of legalised sports betting by the federal government this past summer, we knew that there would be many opportunities available for our sport to be part of a new, legal and regulated way for fans to enjoy our events,” said Curling Canada CEO Katherine Henderson.

“PointsBet’s track record speaks for itself, as the company has existing partnerships with a variety of highly regarded partners around the world, and we couldn’t be happier to enter this new venture with an industry leader.”

PointsBet Canada CEO Scott Vanderwel commented: “As one of the only true Canadian operators, it was important for PointsBet Canada to partner with organisations deeply rooted in out nations identity.

“Our partnership with Curling Canada will not only support community based sports but bring curling fans who, our research shows, are active bettors and over-index when compared to fans of other sports, an unprecedented sports betting experience.”

