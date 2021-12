The UK Advertising Standards Authority has banned a paid-for Facebook ad for encouraging harmful gambling behaviour.

The ad was published in September to promote the Midnite eSports betting platform and included the text: “Top tier eSports for UK games … Crazy odds Huge Wins Blitz payouts”, followed by “I’m so hooked on CS:GO bets rn I’ve been making the craaaaaziest [sic] calls”.

One complainant challenged whether the ad was irresponsible for encouraging problem gambling behaviour.

In its ruling, [...]