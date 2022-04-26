FanDuel renews New York Yankees sports betting partnership

FanDuel Group has renewed its deal to serve as an official sports betting partner of the New York Yankees.

The company said that the multi-year renewal will ensure that the FanDuel Sportsbook remains aligned with the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Alongside the use of New York Yankees' marks, FanDuel will also benefit from premium VIP hospitality at Yankee Stadium, along with integrated FanDuel branding in right-field and rotational signage behind the home plate during television broadcasts.

“There is no more globally recognized sports brand than the New York Yankees, and as a New York-based company we're delighted to remain partners with our hometown team,” said FanDuel Group chief marketing officer Mike Raffensperger.

“One of our company values is to be absurdly fan-focused and there is no fanbase more passionate about their team than Yankees fans which makes this a natural fit.”

New York Yankees senior vice president of partnerships Michael Tusiani added: “We are very excited to be continuing our relationship with FanDuel - our partner since 2020. We hope that FanDuel's Yankee Stadium presence and customer engagement will continue to strengthen its brand as a sports betting operator within the tri-state area.”

Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.56 per cent higher at 8,206.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.