This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar

FanDuel renews New York Yankees sports betting partnership

26th April 2022 10:39 am GMT
FanDuel sportsbook
OpenBet

FanDuel Group has renewed its deal to serve as an official sports betting partner of the New York Yankees.

The company said that the multi-year renewal will ensure that the FanDuel Sportsbook remains aligned with the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Alongside the use of New York Yankees' marks, FanDuel will also benefit from premium VIP hospitality at Yankee Stadium, along with integrated FanDuel branding in right-field and rotational signage behind the home plate during television broadcasts.

“There is no more globally recognized sports brand than the New York Yankees, and as a New York-based company we're delighted to remain partners with our hometown team,” said FanDuel Group chief marketing officer Mike Raffensperger.

“One of our company values is to be absurdly fan-focused and there is no fanbase more passionate about their team than Yankees fans which makes this a natural fit.”

New York Yankees senior vice president of partnerships Michael Tusiani added: “We are very excited to be continuing our relationship with FanDuel - our partner since 2020. We hope that FanDuel's Yankee Stadium presence and customer engagement will continue to strengthen its brand as a sports betting operator within the tri-state area.”

Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.56 per cent higher at 8,206.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
FanDuel Flutter Entertainment MLB New York New York Yankees Sponsorship Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

FanDuel enters the ring with Amanda Serrano sponsorship

Michigan iGaming operators hit record $131.7m in wagers

FanDuel brings in Tricia Alcamo to lead HR

Connecticut sports and iGaming wagers reach $960.7m in March

Online gaming and retail slots drive revenue growth in Pennsylvania

Maryland retail sports wagers reach $31.0m in March

M&A and post-Covid return powers record numbers

Indiana sports wagers climb to $476.8m in March

Iowa sports wagers climb 45% in March

New York online sportsbooks take in wagers of $4.84bn in first quarter

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment agrees betting and gaming partnerships

Illinois sports wagers climb 33% to $679.4m in February

NHL names two new North American sports betting partners

White Hat Studios armed with Blueprint for US

West Virginia sports and iGaming wagers grow to $277.1m in March

Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Aspire Global
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar