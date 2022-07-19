Coral agrees Glorious Goodwood official betting partnership

Entain-owned bookmaker Coral has been named as an official betting partner of Britain's Qatar Goodwood Festival for the next three years.

The new commercial relationship will see Coral sponsor ten races across the five days of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, which begins next week, including the Coral Golden Mile on Friday 29 July and the Coral Stewards Cup on Saturday 30 July.

As part of the deal, Coral and its partner Jockey Cam will launch a Coral Virtual Race Experience Stage, giving racegoers the chance to experience The Qatar Sussex Stakes or the Coral Golden Mile through virtual reality headsets, filmed using JockeyCam’s 360 degree camera.

“We are delighted that Coral is to become the official betting partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, which is one of the most prestigious and anticipated events in the Flat racing calendar,” said Coral PR director Simon Clare. “Coral is the most committed, long-standing sponsor in British Racing and in launching this exciting new partnership with Goodwood Racecourse we are strengthening our association with the sport.

“Our ambition is for Coral to set a new high bar for the way we activate and bring to life our racing sponsorships to racegoers at the event and our customers at home and bringing our new Coral Virtual Race Experience to Goodwood is a clear demonstration of that in practice.”

Goodwood commercial director Jonathan Gregory commented: “This is an exciting multi-year partnership for Goodwood with Coral, a long-established and respected name in the horse racing world.

“Their innovative activation with the Coral Virtual Race Experience Stage during the Festival will add a new dimension to racegoers’ experience and bring a unique insight into racing from the jockey’s perspective.”