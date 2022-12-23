This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetMGM enhances Tennessee presence with Nashville Predators partnership

23rd December 2022 6:42 am GMT

US online betting and gaming operator BetMGM has been named as an official sports betting partner of the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

The multi-year agreement includes BetMGM-branded signage throughout Bridgestone Arena, and plans to open a branded BetMGM restaurant and bar on the arena's suite level.

“The Predators are a tremendous organization with one of the sport's most passionate fanbases,” said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost. “We look forward to our partnership with the team and the opportunity to elevate Nashville's gameday experience.”

The agreement will see BetMGM signage featured prominently at Bridgestone Arena, including an on-ice logo and on dasher boards during Predators games.

The partnership strengthens BetMGM's presence in the state after becoming the first sports betting partner of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans in September 2020.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance SMASHVILLE and bring a better experience to the best fans in sports,” said Nashville Predators president and CEO Sean Henry. “Integrating an industry leader like BetMGM into our building is a tremendous opportunity and we hope to continue to grow our partnership in the years to come.”

