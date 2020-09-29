BetMGM partners Tennessee Titans as official sports betting partner

BetMGM, the online gaming and sports betting joint venture between GVC Holdings and MGM Resorts, has secured a deal to serve as the first official sports betting partner of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

The partnership will give BetMGM brand visibility across multiple Titans digital assets and key in-game moments, such as field goal attempts and video board replays, with the operator also becoming the exclusive naming rights partner of the Titans' television studio at Saint Thomas Sports Park.

BetMGM will also sponsor a soon-to-be-announced Titans raffle benefitting The Titans Foundation, which directs funds to community organizations across the state.

“We are thrilled to bring BetMGM to the state of Tennessee,” said Gil Beverly, Titans Sr. vice president, chief marketing and revenue officer. “BetMGM will deliver new experiences and levels of engagement to our fans and we're excited to welcome them in as an official partner.”

BetMGM chief marketing officer Matt Prevost commented: “The Titans are an incredible organization and we're proud to have BetMGM as the team's first official sports betting partner. This is truly a partnership between two great brands and we're excited to introduce Titans fans to new ways to engage with their favorite football team.”

The Titans partnership has been agreed ahead of the launch of BetMGM’s online sportsbook in Tennessee, which is scheduled to go live on November 1, and adds to the operator’s recent partnerships with the Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, NASCAR, the PGA Tour, and National Lacrosse League.

Shares in GVC Holdings plc. (LSE:GVC) were trading 0.16 per cent lower at 973.80 pence per share in London early Tuesday morning, 3.49 per cent off their 52-week high, while shares in MGM Resorts International (NYS:MGM) closed 2.31 per cent higher at $22.63 per share in New York Monday.