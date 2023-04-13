This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Premier League clubs agree to reduce gambling advertising

13th April 2023 1:55 pm GMT
Football
Pragmatic Solutions

English Premier League football clubs have voted in favour of removing gambling advertising from the front of matchday shirts.

Today’s collective agreement aims to reduce gambling advertising and follows consultations with clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government’s ongoing review of current gambling legislation.

The Premier League is the first major sports league in the UK to introduce restrictions on gambling advertising but is working with other sports to develop a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship that may see other leagues follow suit.

The voluntary ban will apply to the 2026/27 season onwards, giving clubs time to transition away from front of shirt gambling sponsorship.

Other kit sponsorship positions and pitch side advertising will continue to be allowed.

