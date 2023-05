The Norwegian Gaming Authority is recommending that state-owned operator Norsk Tipping reduce its marketing expenditure by 20 per cent this year.

The recommendation follows the authority’s recent successful efforts to clamp down on advertising by unlicensed online gambling operators, which in turn reduces the need to promote the country’s gambling monopoly.

“We have sent a notice to the company, which will be given the opportunity to explain its views on the matter before the Norwegian Gaming Authority [...]