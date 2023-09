The People’s Postcode Lottery has been rapped by the UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for suggesting that participating in a lottery is a way to solve financial concerns.

A national press ad in the Daily Mail newspaper, seen on 1 July, featured a story about a couple called Craig and Angie who were able to resume their wedding plans after winning a sum of money in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Text in a red speech bubble stated: [...]