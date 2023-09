London-listed iGaming affiliate XLMedia has breached UK advertising rules by featuring a footballer under the age of 25 in an Instagram post for freebetsdotcom.

The company’s post in July featured an image of Chelsea footballer Mason Mount and attracted two complaints for featuring a sportsperson under the age of 25 in gambling related marketing.

According to the UK Advertising Standards Authority, XLMedia failed to respond to its enquiries and showed an apparent disregard for the advertising code.

The [...]