Income Access to power new affiliate program for Tipico US

Paysafe Group’s digital marketing division Income Access has agreed a deal to power a new affiliate program for Tipico’s upcoming online sports betting and iGaming sites in New Jersey.

Having recently established its US headquarters in Hoboken, Tipico has partnered with Ocean Casino and Resort in Atlantic City to launch online in the United States for the first time, with an affiliate program managed by Income Access’ team of affiliate marketing experts.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Income Access and look forward to the great work the company will be able to produce for our team,” said Adrian Vella, managing director of Tipico’s US business. “As part of our US expansion, we’ve made sure Tipico is aligned with the best in the business, particularly those with deep experience in the regulated New Jersey market.”

Tipico head of US marketing Keith Gormley added: “This partnership will serve as a key piece in our marketing strategy for both our upcoming launch in New Jersey and our expansion into other regulated markets in the US. Through our collaboration, we’re anticipating driving high-quality players into the Tipico sports betting product.”

Income Access senior vice president and general manager Tara Wilson said: “Sports affiliates will soon be able to promote Tipico, a well-known brand in the gaming industry, thanks to our partnership. Both our platform and management services will help affiliates establish a presence in New Jersey, while also encouraging overall program growth.”