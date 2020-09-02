FanDuel becomes latest PGA Tour official betting operator

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel has signed up as the latest official betting operator of the PGA Tour.

The multi-year content and marketing partnership gives FanDuel the right to use PGA Tour marks and content in the United States, and to advertise within Tour media and partner platforms.

FanDuel will also distribute highlights to users who have placed bets and will collaborate with the PGA to deliver odds-based content to fans via digital platforms including PGATour.com and the PGA Tour app.

“We have long admired FanDuel’s brand, product and marketing strategies as well as the leadership position it has taken since the legalization of sports betting in 2018,” said PGA Tour senior vice president of media and gaming Norb Gambuzza.

“We are excited to bring FanDuel into the PGA Tour’s official betting operator program as we continue to engage new fans in this rapidly growing space.”

The operator has recently seen significant growth in betting on golf, recording the highest single event handle on FanDuel Sportsbook over nine of the last 12 Sundays.

FanDuel’s total golf handle in New Jersey this year has already surpassed the total golf handle from 2019, even without 13 weeks of PGA Tour competitions during the shutdown.

“Golf interest is up on FanDuel, so we are excited to deepen our relationship with the PGA Tour,” said FanDuel Group chief marketing officer Mike Raffensperger. “We will now be able to offer unique gaming experiences on our platform, special Tour related promotions for our customers and an enhanced content experience across the Tour’s properties to really prove to bettors across the nation that there are More Ways to Win at FanDuel.”