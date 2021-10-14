Stanleybet signs up for Fast Track’s CRM platform

European betting and gaming operator Stanleybet Group has chosen Fast Track CRM to provide player engagement solutions for its online operations.

Using Fast Track CRM’s real-time data feed will enable the operator to implement smarter retention strategies based on deeper insights into player behaviour, and to handle complex segmentation related to player gameplay and betting behaviours.

“We have been operating online for just over a decade and feel it’s time to revamp our engagement strategy and really show our players everything we have to offer,” said Stanleybet Group online director Joris Petllion. “Fast Track is the perfect partner for this next phase in our online journey and can provide a solution to all the challenges we are facing in scaling our communications and rewards.”

Fast Track CEO and co-founder Simon Lidzén added: “Working with a brand like Stanleybet Group, that is a household name and has a long history in the industry, is a privilege. We hope to take all that history and power in their brand and enable them to work in a smart and scalable way to delight their online player base.”