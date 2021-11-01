This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Fast Track announces launch of the Singularity Model

1st November 2021 10:14 am GMT

Malta-based CRM solutions provider Fast Track has launched a new model that enables iGaming operators to deliver 1:1 experiences to players.

The Singularity model observes every action that a player makes in real time and uses computations to establish a comprehensive player profile. Once this is established, the Singularity model selects the content, times and channels that are most appropriate for engaging the individual player.

Operators are given full control of the data, decision-making framework and tech stack, and can customise every aspect according to their needs.

Fast Track is also rolling out a new data analytics platform, Fast Track Data Studio, which sits on top of Fast Track's real-time data feed. The Data Studio will allow clients to carry out complex queries, helping them to make more informed decisions about their businesses.

“We have been working towards delivering this solution since the early days of Fast Track,” said Fast Track co-founder and CEO Simon Lidzén. “Within the iGaming industry we have spoken about creating 1:1 experiences with our players for many years but have not had access to the right tools to make it a reality.

“I am excited and proud that Fast Track is making 1:1 player experiences possible for the first time with the Singularity Model.”

