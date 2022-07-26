Fast Track to provide CRM platform to Claymore Group’s iBet

Malta-based CRM solutions specialist Fast Track has signed a deal to provide its player engagement solution to Claymore Group's flagship brand iBet.

iBet, which operates under a Malta licence, will use Fast Track CRM as the platform to centralise all communications and rewards for players, with a focus on tech and data-driven operations.

“Our ambition is to provide real-time service to our players to achieve the highest customer satisfaction,” said iBet CEO David O’Callaghan. “The partnership with Fast Track enables us to communicate to our players at the right time with the right message.”

Fast Track co-founder and CEO Simon Lidzén commented: “We are excited to work with iBet. It is clear that we are very aligned in terms of our shared passion for technology and using data to drive experimentation and decision- making. We look forward to seeing them take full advantage of the flexible, granular data and reporting available within our platform.”