Gaming Intelligence
Greco set to combat online casino bonus abuse in New Jersey

28th November 2022 10:31 am GMT

iGaming operators in New Jersey have a new tool to combat bonus abuse with the launch of Greco in the market.

Greco has secured approval as an iGaming vendor in New Jersey, allowing the European company to provide its gameplay risk engine to operators in the United States for the first time.

The gameplay risk engine is designed to support operators in their efforts to defend against bonus abuse and other unintended losses, with the solution already deployed in New Jersey with Resorts Digital Gaming.

“The fact that Greco is now registered as a vendor is great news for us and other operators in the state,” said Ed Andrewes, CEO of Resorts Digital Gaming. “Greco’s risk engine will enable us to combat one of the biggest challenges we’re facing at the moment, and we are looking forward to leveraging off their considerable experience in the European market.”

Greco was established in 2021 as a joint venture between iGaming CRM specialist Fast Track and Lovelace Consultancy. 

The solution automates the identification of bonus abuse in real time by utilizing theoretical value modeling and behavioral analysis to remove the bias of traditional metrics and quantify the risk of each individual player.

