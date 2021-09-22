Fast Track partners Lovelace to develop new Gameplay Risk Engine

Malta-based CRM solutions provider Fast Track has joined forces with Lovelace Consultancy to develop a new Gameplay Risk Engine for the iGaming market.

The two companies have established a new joint venture, Greco, which combines Lovelace’s expertise in bonus abuse and multi-accounting with Fast Track’s real-time engagement platform.

The Gameplay Risk Engine (GRE) aims to fill the gap in risk management processes and provide operators with a single view of all risk indicators in the player journey.

GRE will provide real-time analysis of players’ gameplay and betting behaviour supported by AI, which can be used to identify risks such as casino advantage play, sport advantage play, collusion, undermining bonus engines and the abuse of exploitable slots, and will enable operators to automate the identification of abusive players.

“We are very excited to be turning our vision of a utopian product solution for risk management into a reality with such an innovative partner,” said Lovelace Consultancy co-founder Ozric Vondervelden. “Vulnerabilities exist in the void between siloed departments and are cemented by technological, resource, and knowledge barriers. The Gameplay Risk Engine will be the last piece of the puzzle in forming a full risk management process for operators.

“Risk can be measured at all stages of a player’s journey. As well as identifying risk where it has so far been overlooked, we will provide a single view of risk, facilitating true lifetime and evolving risk segmentation for the first time. This will open up a whole new area of automated and customised marketing and player journeys.”

Fast Track CEO and co-founder Simon Lidzén commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Lovelace on this new venture. Fast Track’s primary objective is to help operators scale, and with this new GRE we can put gameplay analysis and player risk management on auto-pilot.

“Together we will eliminate the abusers from the crowd which will allow operators to deliver a far better experience for legitimate players. This is a key investment to realize our vision, and deliver the industry-first self-learning engagement platform.”