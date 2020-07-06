Betclic seals sports betting partnership with French football leagues

Online betting and gaming operator Betclic has been named as a new sports betting partner for France’s top two football leagues.

The agreement with the French Professional Football League (LFP) sees Betclic become the official sports betting platform for Ligue 1 Uber Eats and Ligue 2 BKT for the next three years, beginning from the start of the 2020/21 season.

The LFP said that the partnership would offer important opportunities to recruit and connect with new fans digitally, particularly those aged between 18 and 35 years old.

“We are very pleased to welcome Betclic as a partner of Ligue 1 Uber Eats and Ligue 2 BKT,” said LFP executive director general Didier Quillot. “The arrival of this new partner demonstrates the attractiveness of our two leagues. Working alongside Betclic, a modern and strong company for young people, we have found the best partner to support us in expanding and engaging our fanbase digitally.”

Betclic founder and CEO Nicolas Béraud added: “We are very proud to partner with Ligue 1 Uber Eats and Ligue 2 BKT. These two leagues are very well supported by our players, Ligue 1 Uber Eats in particular is the most wagered upon competition on Betclic.

"The offers that we are going to deploy as part of this partnership will allow all French football fans to experience their passion for the sport even more intensely.”