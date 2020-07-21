Newcastle United extends FUN88 shirt sponsorship deal

Asia-facing gaming operator FUN88 has agreed a new long-term shirt sponsorship deal with English Premier League side Newcastle United FC.

The agreement will see FUN88’s logo continue to feature on the front of players’ shirts and training wear, having featured on the club’s first team kit for the past three years.

“We are delighted FUN88 has renewed its relationship with Newcastle United and committed its support to the club over a number of years to come,” said Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley.

“Building on the success of our partnership to date, we look forward to this next phase and working together to engage fans and grow our collective reach around the globe.”

A spokesperson for FUN88 added: “FUN88 is delighted to continue its association with Newcastle United Football Club. Together with the club, we live the dream of expanding our fan base across all continents, especially in Asia.

“FUN88 is optimistic that this partnership will assist us in becoming the leading gaming and entertainment platform in countries across the world.”