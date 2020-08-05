PointsBet becomes official sports partner of NBA’s Indiana Pacers

Australia and US sports betting operator PointsBet Holdings has entered into a multi-year agreement to become an official sports gaming partner of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

The deal with Pacers Sports & Entertainment will allow Pointsbet to display its brand along the out-of-bounds space between the baseline and the team bench, representing the first time a sports betting operator has occupied that space.

In addition, PointsBet brand will be prominently displayed throughout the Pacers’ home area Fieldhouse, located in Downtown Indianapolis, as well as on the Pacers’ digital platforms.

“This corporate partnership with PointsBet represents a real win for both companies,” said Pacers Sports & Entertainment president and chief operating officer Rick Fuson. “We look forward to welcoming them in as a very visible brand at the Fieldhouse and through our various channels.”

PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken commented: “Indiana represents a massive opportunity for PointsBet, and we will take a heavily localized approach to ensure we are delivering the best overall customer experience Indiana sports fans and bettors are seeking.

“We are very excited to bolster our presence within the Hoosier State and surrounding areas, as well as to Indiana Pacers fans around the globe via this unique partnership, working collaboratively with a first-class organization to enhance the NBA fan experience and excitement created within venue or watching at home.”

PointsBet also confirmed the locations of its three branded off track betting establishments (OTBs) in Illinois will be in the Greater Chicago Area at Prospect Heights, Oakbrook Terrace and Crestwood.

The operator said the areas were selected for their strategic location, complementing Hawthorne Race Course and providing PointsBet customers with several convenient locations for in-person registration.

Illinois has legislated an in-person sign-up period for the first 18 months of sports betting operations, with 75 per cent of Illinois’ population living within the Chicago Metropolitan Area. The company expects to launch in Illinois by the end of this month.

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed up 1.83 per cent at AUD$6.11 per share in Sydney earlier Wednesday.