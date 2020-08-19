PGA Tour signs up PointsBet as an official betting operator

Sydney-listed PointsBet has become the latest operator to agree an official betting partnership with golf's PGA Tour.

The multi-year content and marketing deal gives PointsBet the right to use official PGA Tour marks in the United States, and to advertise within Tour media and partner platforms.

The agreement also provides the operator with content and video rights to create pre-game and post-game betting programming, as well as distribution of highlights to users who have placed bets.

The PGA Tour and PointsBet will also collaborate to deliver odds-based content to fans via the Tour’s digital platforms, including PGAtour.com and the PGA Tour app.

“We are thrilled to work with PointsBet, a world-class brand with an exciting vision for golf's potential in the betting space,” said PGA Tour senior vice president, media and gaming, Norb Gambuzza. “PointsBet has made a substantial commitment to golf through a deep and robust product offering and an emphasis on live, in-play betting, both of which will translate into greater audience development and fan engagement for the PGA Tour.

“PointsBet's golf products are experiencing incredible growth, which lays the foundation for a very successful relationship.”

PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken commented: “The PointsBet team is thrilled to partner with the PGA Tour and work closely with a forward-thinking group that also recognizes golf's propensity to invest in sports betting innovation.

“PointsBet owns and operates its technology from end to end, meaning we possess full control over the product we offer. This allows us to introduce bet types that cannot be found elsewhere, offer a deeper slate of options both pre-tournament and in-play, and enhance the viewing experience via a faster and more seamless app. As golf betting continues to rise, we are positioned well to innovate and grow with the PGA Tour.”

PointsBet is currently licensed to offer sports betting in the United States in New Jersey, Indiana and Iowa, and is expected to soon launch in Illinois, Colorado and Michigan.

The operator has additional market access agreements in Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New York, Ohio and West Virginia, subject to enabling legislation and regulatory approvals.

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 1.16 per cent higher at AUD$6.97 per share in Sydney Wednesday.