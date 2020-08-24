MKF secures Tampa Bay Buccaneers fantasy sports partnership

US fantasy sports operator Monkey Knife Fight (MKF) has signed a multi-year partnership with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As the Bucs' official fantasy sports partner, MKF will feature in pre- and post-game radio and TV promotions and gains access to branding opportunities in-stadium and across the team's social media platforms.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are an outstanding organization, and one that fits well with our brand,” said Monkey Knife Fight founder and CEO Bill Asher. “Tampa Bay is going to have an explosive year with their new lineup. This upcoming season will definitely be exciting for all Buccaneers fans.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers chief operating officer Brian Ford said: “We'd like to welcome Monkey Knife Fight as our newest partners. We are always searching for ways to enhance and expand upon the game day experience both at Raymond James Stadium and through the ever-expanding popularity of fantasy sports gaming.

“Monkey Knife Fight is an emerging leader in this new and exciting sports gaming space, and we look forward to beginning this partnership with a memorable 2020 season.”

The partnership adds to Monkey Knife Fight's support of Florida-based professional sports teams, which includes deals with the NFL's Miami Dolphins and MLB's Miami Marlins.