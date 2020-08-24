BoyleSports named new shirt sponsor of Coventry City FC

Irish betting and gaming operator BoyleSports has agreed a deal to serve as the main sponsor of newly promoted English Championship football club Coventry City.

As a principal partner, BoyleSports’ logo will adorn the front of the club’s playing kit and replica shirts for the 2020/21 season.

The deal marks Coventry City’s highest value front of shirt sponsorship deal since the 2011/12 season and provides vital revenue to the club and team ahead of the new season following the challenges caused by COVID-19.

BoyleSports’ expansion into the British retail market began last year with the acquisition of 13 stores in the Midlands, including three in Coventry.

It has since expanded its Midlands presence to 19 shops, while also adding an additional Coventry store to bring its total number of shops in the city to four, at Holbrook Lane, Stoney Stanton Road, Foleshill Road and Cross Cheaping.

“Having chosen the Midlands to be the base for our expansion into Britain, we are proud to cement our commitment to both Coventry and to the wider Midlands area with this deal,” said BoyleSports CEO Conor Gray. “We see exciting times ahead for BoyleSports in the Midlands and with their recent promotion to the Championship, we wish Coventry City FC all the very best in their upcoming season.”

Coventry City chief executive Dave Boddy added: “We’re very pleased to welcome BoyleSports to Coventry City as our new shirt sponsor and principal club partner.

“This is a significant deal for the Football Club and will provide much needed and significant revenue for the Club, helping to support Mark Robins and the team in preparation for the upcoming Championship season.

“BoyleSports have already shown great enthusiasm about their new sponsorship and supporting the Sky Blues, and we look forward to working with them.”