This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Football Index becomes new shirt sponsor of QPR

25th August 2020 7:04 am GMT
Football

UK-licensed gambling operator Football Index has been unveiled as the new shirt sponsor of English Championship football club Queens Park Rangers (QPR).

The one-year deal will see the Football Index brand displayed on the front of QPR’s home and away strips for the upcoming 2020/21 season, with an option to renew for a further year.

The club was previously sponsored by LeoVegas using its BetUK and Royal Panda brands.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Football Index as our new front of shirt partner,” said QPR commercial director Euan Inglis. “Football Index’s betting platform is a fantastic product that allows avid football supporters to trade on a commodity that they understand – football.

“The team at Football Index have a very innovative approach in how they would like to engage with our fanbase through various content driven ideas and integration to our current and future digital assets.”

Neil Kelly, CEO of Football Index parent BetIndex Ltd, said: “We’re delighted to have Football Index front and centre on the new QPR home and away kits – a club steeped in history with a loyal and proud fanbase.

“We’re very excited to see this partnership help to grow awareness of the Football Index brand across an engaged football audience for the 2020/21 season. This partnership is yet another significant milestone in the brand’s journey which demonstrates the ambitious intentions the business has for the platform.

“We look forward to working with the team at QPR to deliver a fruitful partnership that benefits all stakeholders - from the fans to Football Index’s loyal customers,” he added.

Related Tags
BetIndex English Championship Football Football Index QPR Sponsorship
Related Videos
Related Articles

Playtech BGT Sports partners SportsTraders for new TeamBets product

Greek iGaming regulations exclude blacklisted operators

Football Index ad featuring young players banned by ASA

Nasdaq signs technology supply deal with Football Index

Football Index adds gaming industry veterans to management

ComeOn! signs Arsenal legend Ray Parlour as brand ambassador

Playtech brings in former Sportech CEO to pursue US opportunities

Inspired Entertainment narrows Q3 loss as revenue growth continues

Lottery drives AGTech revenue growth in first half of 2018

Cherry increases stake in Highlight Games

Impairments weigh on otherwise strong performance by William Hill in H1

bwin teams up with footballer Eden Hazard for new charity poker tournament

The Stars Group extends Resorts deal to enter NJ sports betting market

MGM Resorts takes first legal sports bets in Mississippi

Inspired expands virtual sports in Italy with SISAL launch

Pragmatic Play
Evolution Gaming
Greentube
Skywind Group
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games