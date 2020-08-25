Football Index becomes new shirt sponsor of QPR

UK-licensed gambling operator Football Index has been unveiled as the new shirt sponsor of English Championship football club Queens Park Rangers (QPR).

The one-year deal will see the Football Index brand displayed on the front of QPR’s home and away strips for the upcoming 2020/21 season, with an option to renew for a further year.

The club was previously sponsored by LeoVegas using its BetUK and Royal Panda brands.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Football Index as our new front of shirt partner,” said QPR commercial director Euan Inglis. “Football Index’s betting platform is a fantastic product that allows avid football supporters to trade on a commodity that they understand – football.

“The team at Football Index have a very innovative approach in how they would like to engage with our fanbase through various content driven ideas and integration to our current and future digital assets.”

Neil Kelly, CEO of Football Index parent BetIndex Ltd, said: “We’re delighted to have Football Index front and centre on the new QPR home and away kits – a club steeped in history with a loyal and proud fanbase.

“We’re very excited to see this partnership help to grow awareness of the Football Index brand across an engaged football audience for the 2020/21 season. This partnership is yet another significant milestone in the brand’s journey which demonstrates the ambitious intentions the business has for the platform.

“We look forward to working with the team at QPR to deliver a fruitful partnership that benefits all stakeholders - from the fans to Football Index’s loyal customers,” he added.