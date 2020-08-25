This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

VBET signs betting partnership with France’s AS Monaco

25th August 2020 7:05 am GMT

BetConstruct-owned operator VBET has marked the first anniversary of its launch in France with a new sponsorship deal with Ligue 1 football club AS Monaco.

The two-year agreement will see the VBET logo feature on the club’s shorts, as well as on giant screens and LEDs within the club’s Louis II stadium and other media channels.

“We are proud of our long-term partnership with AS Monaco, a truly remarkable milestone in VBET's history,” said VBET founder and CEO Vigen Badalyan.

AS Monaco vice president and general manager Oleg Petrov added: “We are very happy to seal this partnership with VBET, a very dynamic and essential player in its sector.

“AS Monaco and VBET are linked by a passion for football, a strong sense of sportsmanship, a drive for innovation and risk-taking and a strong desire to establish themselves as leaders in very competitive circles. We are delighted to start this collaboration. I welcome VBET to the AS Monaco family.”

This marks VBET’s second major sponsorship agreement this month after agreeing a three-year deal with the Football Federation of Armenia.

The three-year sponsorship of the Armenian Premier League and the Armenian Cup will see the competitions renamed as the VBET Armenia Premier League and VBET Armenian Cup.

Related Tags
AS Monaco BetConstruct Football France Sponsorship Sports Betting VBET
Related Videos
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Skywind, Push Gaming, Leander and more

Digitain expands live casino offering with TVBET integration

BetConstruct secures license approval to launch in Sweden

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Leander Games, 1X2 Network and more

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, BF Games, Playzido and more

GI Games Integrations: LiveG24, Swintt, Authentic Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Yggdrasil, Games Inc and more

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, Helio, Lightning Box and more

Oryx Gaming lauds record operator launches in first half of 2019

BetConstruct’s VBET agrees betting partnership with Arsenal FC

BetConstruct brings in Viktor Hoffmann to expand VBET brand

BeeFee enters Latvian retail market with LVBET deal

LV BET named betting partner of English football’s National League

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Wazdan, Pragmatic Play, Ganapati and more

Slovakia compiles first blacklist of illegal iGaming operators

Pragmatic Play
Evolution Gaming
Greentube
Skywind Group
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games