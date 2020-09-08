BetVictor named Main Team Partner of Fulham FC

Gibraltar-based betting and gaming operator BetVictor has agreed a two-year deal to serve as the Main Team Partner of English Premier League football club Fulham FC.

The partnership will see the BetVictor brand displayed on the front of club’s first team and women’s team playing shirts until the summer of 2022, with the operator also featuring prominently at Craven Cottage on matchdays, as well as on the club’s new official website and social media platforms.

“We're really excited to be teaming up with Fulham FC and are confident of a successful season ahead for both of us,” said BetVictor chief executive Andreas Meinrad. “The Premier League always provides compelling drama. We know how much football means to our customers and we share their enthusiasm for the beautiful game. It’s all eyes on Craven Cottage for Saturday's big kick-off.”

Alistair Mackintosh, chief executive of Fulham FC, added: “We welcome BetVictor on board as our Main Team Partner and look forward to working with them this season as we begin our Premier League campaign against Arsenal at Craven Cottage this weekend.

“BetVictor shares our passion for success and we hope to develop our relationship further throughout the duration of the partnership, in order to achieve and exceed our goals.”