MansionBet renews betting partnership with Millwall FC

Gibraltar-based online sportsbook operator MansionBet has renewed its official betting partnership with EFL Championship club Millwall FC for the 2020/21 season.

Millwall will remain part of the operator’s existing portfolio of football sponsorships, alongside fellow Championship team Bristol City and Premier League side Newcastle United.

“We’re delighted to renew our partnership with Millwall Football Club for the new season,” said MansionBet chief marketing officer David Murphy. “We look forward to continue engaging with their loyal supporters through exclusive offers and giveaways.

“Our brand remains closely connected to the UK football world, allowing us grow our presence and become a household name.”

Millwall FC commercial director Stuart Lock added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with MansionBet over the course of last season, and we’re very pleased to have them back on board for 2020/21.

"As a club we are excited about the relationship developing further over the course of this coming campaign and hope the fans can continue to benefit from the partnership.”