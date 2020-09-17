FOX Bet seals sponsorship deal with Philadelphia Eagles

FOX Bet, the US joint venture between FOX Sports and Flutter Entertainment, has agreed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

The agreement will see FOX Bet granted naming rights to a new sports lounge and media studio at Lincoln Financial Field, which will feature exclusive content across multiple platforms presented by the operator.

The sponsorship deal also includes broadcast, digital and social media advertising on team channels, custom promotions and a strong branding presence on game days, with FOX Bet serving as the presenting sponsor of Eagles Edge, a new program airing on the team's digital channels after all Eagles games.

As an official partner of the Philadelphia Eagles, the operator will also benefit from prominent messaging on the stadium's LED boards and end zone boards, as well as signage on concourse levels.

“This new, fully integrated partnership with FOX Bet has enabled us to reimagine the way we deliver content to our fans in a fun and innovative way,” said Philadelphia Eagles senior vice president of revenue and strategy Catherine Carlson. “Every week during the NFL season, this new interactive studio will bring Eagles fans closer to the game through exclusive access and interviews, football commentary from some of the biggest on-air FOX Sports personalities, and many other surprises along the way.

“We look forward to growing our partnership with FOX Bet, an industry leader that continues to expand its footprint in the Philadelphia market.”

FOX Bet chief marketing officer Andrew Schneider added: “FOX Bet enhances the fan experience in a big way, and this is a fanbase that knows and appreciates big things. They're passionate, tough and willing to do whatever it takes to win.

“To connect our offering to this one-of-a-kind fanbase is a game-changer. Eagles fans are going to love this, and we're honored to have this association with a team that is primed for a successful 2020 season.”