Rivers Casino and BetRivers partner NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and its sportsbook BetRivers have agreed an exclusive multi-year deal to serve as the Official Casino and Official Sportsbook of five-time Stanley Cup champions Pittsburgh Penguins.

The partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) club gives Rivers Casino and BetRivers prominent branding and advertising within the Penguin’s PPG Paints Arena, as well as a branded, hi-tech BetRivers sportsbook-style lounge.

The lounge will feature two rows of luxury seating where sports fans will be able to watch the Penguins games live, while betting via the BetRivers Pennsylvania app on their personal mobile devices.

“This is an exciting extension of our longstanding relationship with Rivers,” said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins. “The BetRivers Lounge is one of a number of projects we are undertaking at PPG Paints Arena to provide an enhanced and safe fan experience in a post-COVID environment.”

“Pittsburgh is a hockey town and the Penguins have a rich history of success, winning the Stanley Cup on five occasions, most recently with their back-to-back Cups in 2016 and 2017,” said Mattias Stetz, chief operating officer of Rush Street Interactive (RSI), the operator of BetRivers.com. “As two organizations that share a commitment to excellence in providing sports fans with unparalleled experiences, BetRivers.com is proud to be the exclusive sportsbook of this winning franchise and the pride of Pittsburgh.”