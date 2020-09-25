PointsBet signs as new sportsbook partner of NFL’s Indianapolis Colts

Australian and US sports betting operator PointsBet has signed a deal to become the new sportsbook partner of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

The partnership provides PointsBet with the rights to Indianapolis Colts IP, marks and logos, as well as sponsorship opportunities and brand visibility across various digital assets. The agreement adds to PointsBet’s recent partnership with NBA team Indiana Pacers.

“PointsBet is thrilled to partner with the Colts, aligning with this great organization and its hugely passionate fanbase,” said PointsBet USA chief executive Johnny Aitken. “PointsBet is the only sportsbook to have partnerships in place with both the Pacers and now the Colts, and we're extremely proud of that.

“Indiana is a fantastic sports state and one that we've prioritized – we look forward to continuing to serve Indiana sports bettors this season, now alongside great partners in the Indianapolis Colts, on a personalized platform with unrivaled speed and ease of use."

As part of the deal, PointsBet will be a presenting sponsor of the Official Colts Podcast, which is circulated across the team's various digital assets. Additionally, PointsBet gains access to mobile app push notifications for Colts regular season games prior to kick-off, access to various Colts social media assets, advertisement opportunities, and spots during the Colts Roundtable Live radio show.

PointsBet launched retail and online sports betting in the state earlier this year through its partnership with Hollywood Casino.

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed up 1.96 per cent at AUD$10.38 per share in Sydney Friday.