This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

NFL’s Chicago Bears name PointsBet as first sports betting partner

28th September 2020 7:33 am GMT
PointsBet

Australian and US sports betting operator PointsBet has been named as the first sports betting partner of the NFL’s Chicago Bears.

The deal gives PointsBet full usage to Chicago Bears IP, marks and logos, as well as sponsorship opportunities and brand visibility across various digital assets.

“As we break into the sports betting category for the first time, we couldn't be more excited to welcome PointsBet to the Bears family as a proud partner,” said Chicago Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips. “This deal will bring fans a new way to interact with and cheer on the club.”

Having recently launched its mobile app and online sports betting platform in Illinois, PointsBet will debut its new retail sportsbook presence in Chicago at four sites that flank every corner of the Chicago metropolitan area, including a flagship location at Hawthorne Race Course in Stickney.

“The PointsBet team is incredibly excited to become the first legal sportsbook partner in Chicago Bears history,” said PointsBet USA chief executive Johnny Aitken. “We are teaming up with a first-class organization, supported by extremely passionate fans.

“Since launching our fast and differentiated mobile sports betting app in Illinois, we've been thrilled by the reception from Chicago sports bettors. We've always viewed Illinois to be a supreme market opportunity for the PointsBet brand, and we look forward to increasing our presence alongside famed partners in the Chicago Bears.”

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed up 5.78 per cent at AUD$10.98 per share in Sydney Monday.

Related Tags
Chicago Bears Hawthorne Race Course Illinois PointsBet Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

PointsBet adds president of product and technology to board of directors

PointsBet signs as new sportsbook partner of NFL’s Indianapolis Colts

Michigan set to adopt final rules for online gaming and sports betting

Online channel dominates Illinois betting market in first month

Indiana sports betting wagers reach $169.0m in August

PointsBet launches online sportsbook in fourth US state

PointsBet seals NCAA Colorado Buffaloes sponsorship deal

PointsBet set to raise AUD$303m to support US expansion

PointsBet stock gains 86% on NBCUniversal partnership

theScore Bet partners Twin River for New Jersey online casino launch

Sporttrade partners Twin River to enter NJ sports betting market

Esports Entertainment partners Twin River Worldwide for NJ sports betting

PGA Tour signs up PointsBet as an official betting operator

Evolution Gaming expands US presence with PointsBet deal

Indiana sportsbooks see strong growth as July wagers reach $70.9m

Skywind
EveryMatrix
Greentube
Pragmatic Play
Hot 50
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games