NFL’s Chicago Bears name PointsBet as first sports betting partner

Australian and US sports betting operator PointsBet has been named as the first sports betting partner of the NFL’s Chicago Bears.

The deal gives PointsBet full usage to Chicago Bears IP, marks and logos, as well as sponsorship opportunities and brand visibility across various digital assets.

“As we break into the sports betting category for the first time, we couldn't be more excited to welcome PointsBet to the Bears family as a proud partner,” said Chicago Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips. “This deal will bring fans a new way to interact with and cheer on the club.”

Having recently launched its mobile app and online sports betting platform in Illinois, PointsBet will debut its new retail sportsbook presence in Chicago at four sites that flank every corner of the Chicago metropolitan area, including a flagship location at Hawthorne Race Course in Stickney.

“The PointsBet team is incredibly excited to become the first legal sportsbook partner in Chicago Bears history,” said PointsBet USA chief executive Johnny Aitken. “We are teaming up with a first-class organization, supported by extremely passionate fans.

“Since launching our fast and differentiated mobile sports betting app in Illinois, we've been thrilled by the reception from Chicago sports bettors. We've always viewed Illinois to be a supreme market opportunity for the PointsBet brand, and we look forward to increasing our presence alongside famed partners in the Chicago Bears.”

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed up 5.78 per cent at AUD$10.98 per share in Sydney Monday.