DraftKings partners NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles

New York-listed DraftKings has been unveiled as an official sports betting and fantasy sports partner of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

The multi-year deal gives DraftKings exclusive naming rights to Lincoln Financial Field’s field club, a premium lounge which will be known as The DraftKings Field Club.

The club will offer a VIP experience and exclusive game day access, featuring an on-field viewing area in the north end zone, hospitality arrangements in the private club space and additional benefits.

In addition to receiving field club naming rights, DraftKings’ branding will also be integrated throughout a number of the Eagles’ social media channels and digital assets, including practice livestreams, in-game branding, videoboards and signage at Lincoln Financial Field.

DraftKings will also have a strong branding presence on Eagles-affiliated broadcasts and will have sponsorship activations included in the team’s annual NFL Draft Party.

“Philadelphia is home to some of the most passionate football fans, and we could not be more excited to join forces with the Eagles,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz. “Be it fans at home, on the DraftKings mobile app, or inside Lincoln Financial Field, we look forward to introducing Eagles fans and DraftKings customers alike to an all-encompassing DraftKings experience.”

As part of the deal, DraftKings will also deliver Eagles Stat Showdown, a new free-to-play game that will give fans the opportunity to win weekly prizes throughout the NFL season.

“Our partnership with DraftKings presents many new and exciting opportunities that will help drive the fan experience at Lincoln Financial Field to the next level,” said Philadelphia Eagles senior vice president of revenue and strategy Catherine Carlson.

“DraftKings has established itself as an emerging leader in the sports and entertainment space, with an already strong presence in Philadelphia. We look forward to a successful future with DraftKings and showcasing the value of our shared vision in fun and engaging ways for our fans.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed up 5.08 per cent at $61.83 per share in New York Thursday.