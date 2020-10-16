Delasport agrees title sponsorship of Balkan International Basketball League

Online sports betting operator Delasport has signed a multi-year deal to serve as the title sponsor of the Balkan International Basketball League (BIBL).

The BIBL, which will now be known as the Delasport Balkan League, features 18 teams from Bulgaria, Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Albania and Israel.

“We have long awaited our partnership with BIBL as we share many of the same values that keep our company pushing ever forward,” said Delasport managing director Dany Nachmias. “As a European based company, Delasport is in a keen position to exemplify the BIBL tradition with this new partnership.”

BIBL sports director Shay Shtriks commented: “The Balkan League is happy and proud to welcome Delasport to our basketball family and to be called Delasport Balkan League. I am sure this multiyear partnership will bring great benefits not only to both sides but will also contribute to the quality and popularity of Balkan basketball around Europe, in these indeed controversial times for us all.

“We are looking forward with big joy to sharing the love of the game with likeminded fans. We expect a great season going forward with our new friends joining us off the court as well as on it.”