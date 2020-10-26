This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Unibet expands Philadelphia Eagles partnership to cover sports betting

26th October 2020 8:02 am GMT

Kindred Group’s Unibet brand has expanded its partnership with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

Having signed up as an official casino partner for the Eagles last year, Unibet will now also serve as an official sports betting partner of the Pennsylvania-based team.

“For us, this is an exciting add on to a very successful working relationship,” said Kindred Group vice president of marketing US Arnas Janickas. “This means that we can extend our collaboration with the Philadelphia Eagles and provide their fans with unique, innovative experiences throughout our partnership, which we hope will last for a long time.”

Philadelphia Eagles senior vice president of revenue and strategy Catherine Carlson added: “We are excited to grow our existing partnership with Unibet through new opportunities and initiatives. It has been rewarding to work with Unibet over the past year and we look forward to a successful future with them.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading down 1.90 per cent at SEK70.26 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.

