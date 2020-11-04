FanDuel signs first NBA deal with Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee

Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel has signed its first NBA team sports betting partnership with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The multi-year partnership makes FanDuel an official sports betting partner and exclusive official daily fantasy partner of the Grizzlies, and follows the opening of Tennessee’s regulated sports betting market on Sunday.

FanDuel will have access to official Grizzlies marks and logos to use across its online sports betting and daily fantasy sports products, as well as marketing assets ranging from in-arena signage at FedExForum to radio, television and digital advertising to promote its offerings directly to fans.

“As we expand our market-leading sportsbook into Tennessee, partnering with the Grizzlies was a no-brainer given the team’s popularity and long-standing success, as well as their shared mindset of being absurdly fan-focused,” said FanDuel chief marketing officer Mike Raffenspberger. “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with the Grizzlies as we bring unique promotions, product innovation, and engaging online experiences to Grizzlies fans and Tennessee sports fans alike.”

Memphis Grizzlies president Jason Wexler said: “We are thrilled to have FanDuel as our first sports betting marketing partner and as our exclusive daily fantasy partner.

“Grizzlies fans are among the most passionate in the NBA, and we are looking forward to helping them find new ways to access their sports fandom. FanDuel has been an excellent partner in building a program that will showcase why they are one of the best sportsbooks for Grizzlies fans.”

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.95 per cent higher at 13,265.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.