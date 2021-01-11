MansionBet renews UK horse racing sponsorships for 2021

Gibraltar-based online sports betting operator MansionBet has renewed its partnership with Arena Racing Company (ARC) and Jockey Club Racecourses (JCR) to continue its support of British racing into 2021.

The agreement comprises over 360 races across 60 fixtures at racecourses including Market Rasen, Huntingdon, Doncaster and Ffos Las, while MansionBet will also take over title sponsorship of Newbury’s Spring Cup, and become an official betting partner of Goodwood’s Opening Saturday, both of which will be broadcast live on British terrestrial TV.

“We are both excited and proud to continue our support of British racing into 2021,” said Mansion chief marketing officer David Murphy. “Having taken huge steps forward to improve our racing product over the last 12 months, we continue to strive to deliver the best offering to our customers.

“2020 was a challenging year for racecourses across the country and we’re pleased to be able to put our name to over 60 events at 26 different venues in 2021.”

ARC group director of partnerships David Leyden Dunbar commented: “It’s been terrific to work with the team at MansionBet since 2019 and to watch our partnership along with the brand’s commitment to British Horseracing go from strength to strength. Our racecourse teams look forward to working with them again in 2021 and delivering a fantastic schedule of racing across many of our courses throughout the year.”

The Jockey Club director of partnerships Carey Weeks added: “We’re delighted to be welcoming back MansionBet as sponsors across a number of fixtures at our racecourses and building on a wide portfolio of races.

“Their successful year-round activation and commitment to race sponsorship will provide invaluable support to horseracing at an important time. We look forward to broadening our association with their team and continuing to find engaging ways to work together.”

In related news, MansionBet has announced Irish jockey Brian Hughes as its latest horse racing brand ambassador. Hughes boasts more than 1,000 career wins, including 19 Graded-race victories, a Grade 1 victory, and 3 Cheltenham Festival winners.

“We’re excited to introduce another big name in horse racing to the MansionBet portfolio, allowing us to take our support of UK racing even further and engage with audiences across both jump and flat racing,” continued Murphy. “We hope that 2021 will see spectators back into the racecourses soon and we’ll all be able to enjoy MansionBet sponsored racing together.”

Hughes added: “I’m delighted to be sponsored by MansionBet and am looking forward to working together. I will be writing an exclusive blog ahead of my weekend rides and doing everything I can to retain my title this season which has started well.”