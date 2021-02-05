This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DraftKings and NFL expand fantasy sports partnership to Canada

5th February 2021 8:47 am GMT

New York-listed DraftKings has expanded its exclusive daily fantasy sports partnership with the National Football League (NFL) to Canada.

With the Canadian federal government weighing up moves to regulate single-event sports betting, the expanded deal further deepens the relationship between the two organizations in Canada as the NFL season approaches its conclusion with this weekend's Super Bowl LV.

“The relationship we share with the NFL is important for DraftKings to provide customers a great experience,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz. “This expanded agreement gives us a unique opportunity in the Canadian market, and we look forward to working with the team at NFL Canada as we continue to shape the modern fan experience.”

NFL Canada director of corporate partnerships Gavin Kemp commented: “The popularity of daily fantasy in Canada continues to rise, providing a great point of connectivity for our fans to engage with the NFL.

“As the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL in Canada, this partnership with DraftKings will enhance the Canadian fan’s experience with unique and innovative gaming experiences.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed 5.07 per cent higher at $63.16 per share in New York Thursday, less than 2 per cent off their 52-week high of $64.19 per share set on 2 October 2020.

