PointsBet named official sports betting partner of NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL) has secured a minority stake in PointsBet as part of its official sports betting partnership with the Australian and US sports betting operator.

The multi-year strategic partnership covers both the US and Australian markets and allows PointsBet to integrate content into live NHL game broadcasts on NBC Sports, NBC Sports Regional Networks, Altitude TV, and other potential future linear alignments.

The betting operator will also leverage NHL marks and logos for a variety of sponsorship and promotional opportunities.

PointsBet, NBC Sports and the NHL have already begun integrations for the 2020/21 season, including the operator’s odds, data and insight to complement the pregame, in-game and postgame broadcasts.

As part of the partnership, PointsBet has issued the NHL with 43,106 fully paid ordinary shares, representing value of US$500,000 on the 20-day trading volume weighted average price of the shares on the Australian Securities Exchange immediately prior to February 5.

“As the sports betting landscape evolves at a rapid pace, we continue to develop unique, strategic alliances within the sports gaming industry,” said NHL chief business officer and senior executive vice president Keith Wachtel.

“Our partnership with PointsBet brings to life our collaboration with our valued media partners and we look forward to enhancing our fan engagement opportunities in concert with both PointsBet and NBC. We are proud to welcome PointsBet to the NHL family.”

PointsBet USA chief executive Johnny Aitken commented: “The NHL’s on-ice product provides fans with captivating, nonstop action – it is a privilege to join forces with the NHL and its forward-thinking team, complementing that action with PointsBet’s sports betting product.

“We are excited to further elevate fan engagement via offering the most markets in the world for each NHL game, including our exclusive PointsBetting product, and enhance TV and digital integrations with mutual partners like NBC Sports.”

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd. (ASX:PBH) closed 1.68 per cent lower at AUD$16.42 per share in Sydney Thursday.