Rebranded sportsbook JBO signs as Asian betting partner of Real Betis

Asia-facing sportsbook operator JBO has taken over as the new official Asian betting partner of Spanish La Liga football club Real Betis Balompié.

The club had initially agreed a multi-year deal in August 2019 with RB88, which has now rebranded as JBO.

“We are thrilled to grow our co-operation with the group,” said Real Betis general director of business Ramón Alarcón. “We’re confident that under this new brand, we will enhance positive impacts for JBO and the club, allowing both parties to extend our reach in the Asian market. Our partnership with JBO will enable us to more deeply engage with our fans and supporters in Asia.

“It’s great to see how Real Betis is currently corralling broader interest from outside Spain, and JBO are the perfect partner with whom to expand our own brand through the unifying power of football.”

A JBO spokesperson commented: “JBO's partnership with Real Betis is the largest deal that we are working on - both in terms of scope and ambition. It's an exciting opportunity, especially considering Real Betis play in one of the world’s most popular leagues. So, we can’t wait to continue some good initial work with the club, consolidating JBO's credentials and awareness in Asia in the process.

“With this partnership in place, collaboration between JBO and Real Betis will intuitively strengthen and provide a platform from which to grow and engage both parties’ combined fanbase across Asia and globally. Expanding their existing Asian audience appeal, alongside leveraging the natural sporting synergies between our two networks in the digital domain, will constitute our prime focus.”