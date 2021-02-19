This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Scientific Games Lottery
Stakelogic

Codere named sponsor of Mexican football club Monterrey

19th February 2021 10:06 am GMT
Codere

Spanish gaming operator Codere has agreed a deal to serve as the shirt sponsor of Liga MX team Club de Fútbol Monterrey Rayados.

The four-year deal kicks off in July and will see Codere’s logo feature on the front of the club’s shirt until the end of the 2025 season.

“This agreement represents an important commitment by the company to this strategic market and to boost our gaming offer at the local level,” said Codere sponsorship manager Carlos Sabanza.

Codere first launched operations in Mexico in 1998 and now boasts an extensive network of gaming halls and a growing online presence, with the market now accounting for around 22 per cent of total revenue.

Pedro Esquivel, executive vice president of Club de Fútbol Monterrey Rayados de México (CFM), said: “It is a pleasure for CFM to begin a relationship with an international brand like Codere, which will help us both to continue consolidating our growth and achieve our goals.

“We believe in long-term alliances with business partners who share our values ​​and objectives, for which we thank Codere for their trust and we are sure that great things will come for the future.”

Shares in Codere SA (MCE:CDR) were trading up 0.76 per cent at €1.33 per share in Madrid Friday morning.

Related Tags
Codere Football LigaMX Mexico Sponsorship
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Mixed start to 2021 as gaming shares dip in January

Betfair approved to go online in Colombia

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

Buenos Aires province issues online betting and gaming licenses

Pariplay boss comes home to Aspire Global

Helping operators utilize their data in real time to enhance conversion and retention

Codere grows online operations as retail continues to struggle in Q3

Codere set for iGaming licence in the City of Buenos Aires

Solitics enhances real-time marketing automation platform

Gaming shares make gains in third quarter

Codere partners Pariplay in Spain and Latin America

Codere posts expanded loss in H1 following temporary closures

Gaming shares rebound in second quarter of 2020

Codere revenue slumps 21% in first quarter due to coronavirus-related closures

BlueRibbon Software agrees Codere deal for Spain and Latin America

Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Jumio
Aspire Global
Stakelogic