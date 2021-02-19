Codere named sponsor of Mexican football club Monterrey

Spanish gaming operator Codere has agreed a deal to serve as the shirt sponsor of Liga MX team Club de Fútbol Monterrey Rayados.

The four-year deal kicks off in July and will see Codere’s logo feature on the front of the club’s shirt until the end of the 2025 season.

“This agreement represents an important commitment by the company to this strategic market and to boost our gaming offer at the local level,” said Codere sponsorship manager Carlos Sabanza.

Codere first launched operations in Mexico in 1998 and now boasts an extensive network of gaming halls and a growing online presence, with the market now accounting for around 22 per cent of total revenue.

Pedro Esquivel, executive vice president of Club de Fútbol Monterrey Rayados de México (CFM), said: “It is a pleasure for CFM to begin a relationship with an international brand like Codere, which will help us both to continue consolidating our growth and achieve our goals.

“We believe in long-term alliances with business partners who share our values ​​and objectives, for which we thank Codere for their trust and we are sure that great things will come for the future.”

Shares in Codere SA (MCE:CDR) were trading up 0.76 per cent at €1.33 per share in Madrid Friday morning.