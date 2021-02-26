Betsson secures naming rights to Liga 1 in Peru

Online gaming and betting operator Betsson has secured the naming rights to Peru’s top tier of professional football, which will now be known as Liga 1 Betsson.

This marks the Peruvian Premier League's first naming rights deal in 20 years and coincides with the 105th season, which is scheduled to begin on 12 March following a five week delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This alliance with the Peruvian Football Federation is a historic step for Betsson Peru,” said Betsson Group chief executive Jesper Svensson. “Being part of the first division of professional football is an achievement that fills us with pride, and it also implies a responsibility that we happily shoulder.

“We are aware of the tough times that sport is going through all around the world, and for this reason, through this sponsorship, we are contributing towards the development of Peruvian football this year.”

Betsson will leverage the partnership to promote its #JuegoResponsable campaign – an initiative that promotes responsible gaming on all levels.

“It is very important for the League that a brand as relevant as Betsson joins us as the main sponsor and that the Peruvian tournament changes the name to Liga 1 Betsson this season,” said Peruvian Football Federation commercial manager Benjamín Romero. “This encourages us to continue the work and add value to the growth of the national sports industry.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 1.09 per cent lower at SEK68.00 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.