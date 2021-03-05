This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Scientific Games Lottery

UFC names Stake.com as Asia and LatAm betting partner

5th March 2021 8:26 am GMT

Mixed martial arts organisation UFC has agreed an official betting partnership with Stake.com for Asia and Latin America.

The cryptocurrency online gaming operator will serve as UFC’s official betting partner in Asia and Latin America, excluding Brazil, offering exclusive promotions, VIP experiences and social and digital content featuring UFC athletes such as champion Israel Adesanya, who recently became Stake.com’s first brand ambassador.

“We’re thrilled to partner with an exciting and emerging platform like Stake.com to offer our fans exclusive digital and social content to our fans, as well as an innovative gaming experience,” said UFC VP of global partnerships Nick Smith. “UFC prides itself on being innovators, and Stake.com is a unique way for fans to experience the action and excitement of UFC.”

The partnership launches today with exclusive digital and social content surrounding Fight Week leading to the UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya, which takes place on March 6 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

“All of us at Stake are massive UFC enthusiasts,” said Stake PR manager Milan Jovancevic. “We’re excited to partner with such a dominant brand to deliver a one-of-a-kind betting experience and accelerate our global expansion. We could not be more thrilled with all the unique possibilities this partnership unlocks for both Stake players and UFC fans.”

Related Tags
Asia South America Sponsorship Sports Betting Stake.com UFC
Related Articles

DraftKings agrees exclusive betting partnership with UFC

La Liga names Parimatch official betting partner for CIS region

Everton signs Parimatch as official betting partner for Europe and CIS

Caesars debuts new ESPN sports betting studio in Las Vegas

DraftKings posts second quarter revenue growth but losses widen

Kambi slips to loss in Q2 as revenue falls by 32 per cent

Parimatch renews UFC partnership until 2021

William Hill sees early signs of recovery as sports resume

IMG Arena teams up with UFC as betting data provider

SBTech sportbook goes live in third US state

The Stars Group appoints Anomaly for global marketing push

Caesars named sports betting odds data supplier to ESPN

PokerStars launches UFC-branded Spin & Go tournaments

Arkansas bill aims to expand sports betting and give integrity fee to leagues

PokerStars becomes official poker partner of UFC

Relax Gaming
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay

Featured Jobs

B2B Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: B2B Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global