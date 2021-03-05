UFC names Stake.com as Asia and LatAm betting partner

Mixed martial arts organisation UFC has agreed an official betting partnership with Stake.com for Asia and Latin America.

The cryptocurrency online gaming operator will serve as UFC’s official betting partner in Asia and Latin America, excluding Brazil, offering exclusive promotions, VIP experiences and social and digital content featuring UFC athletes such as champion Israel Adesanya, who recently became Stake.com’s first brand ambassador.

“We’re thrilled to partner with an exciting and emerging platform like Stake.com to offer our fans exclusive digital and social content to our fans, as well as an innovative gaming experience,” said UFC VP of global partnerships Nick Smith. “UFC prides itself on being innovators, and Stake.com is a unique way for fans to experience the action and excitement of UFC.”

The partnership launches today with exclusive digital and social content surrounding Fight Week leading to the UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya, which takes place on March 6 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

“All of us at Stake are massive UFC enthusiasts,” said Stake PR manager Milan Jovancevic. “We’re excited to partner with such a dominant brand to deliver a one-of-a-kind betting experience and accelerate our global expansion. We could not be more thrilled with all the unique possibilities this partnership unlocks for both Stake players and UFC fans.”