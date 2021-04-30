BtoBet agrees sponsorship deal with FK Rabotnicki

Sportsbook supplier BtoBet has agreed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with North Macedonian First League football club FK Rabotnicki.

The partnership will give BtoBet prominent brand exposure at Rabotnicki’s Toshe Proeski Arena in the capital city Skopje, as well as logo placement on all first team shirts.

“I’m delighted to welcome onboard the BtoBet team,” said Ivan Poposki, CEO of FK Rabotnicki. “BtoBet’s exponential growth matches their technological acumen in the entertainment industry. It is vital for us to work with a partner that is passionate about all aspects related to sports. I am sure that together we will embark on a journey of great success.”

Zoran Spasov, managing director of BtoBet, said of the deal: “We are enthused to be sponsoring one of the leading football clubs in the country. FK Rabotnicki are highly ambitious and target to be a force to be reckoned with in the domestic football league, matching our own ambitions to be at the forefront of the iGaming industry’s platform provider league.

“I am confident that the partnership between BtoBet and FK Rabotnicki will be a winning partnership both on and off the pitch.”

Shares in BtoBet parent Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 3.03 per cent lower at SEK67.20 per share in Stockholm Friday, just off their 52-week high of SEK71.00 per share set on 26 April.