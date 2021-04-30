BetRivers.com agrees exclusive sponsorship in Indiana with Indy Eleven

Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers.com has been named as an official sports betting partner of Indiana-based professional football team Indy Eleven.

The multi-year partnership includes sleeve sponsorship of the United Soccer League team, a Presenting Partner night in conjunction with a 2021 home game, sponsorship of the 30-minute post-game show following all local television broadcasts of 20 games, as well as prominent signage and digital assets.

The agreement has been supported by Sportradar, which serves as a key partner to Indy Eleven.

“Since the legalization of sports betting in Indiana in late 2019, Indy Eleven has been extremely focused on finding a true partner to maximize what has become a pivotal area for growth in all corners of the sports industry,” said Indy Eleven president and CEO Greg Stremlaw. “I want to thank BetRivers for the tremendous commitment they have shown to our club. We look forward to working with them in a myriad of ways beginning with the upcoming 2021 season.”

Rush Street Interactive chief operating officer Mattias Stetz commented: “BetRivers.com is excited to be an official sports betting partner of Indy Eleven. This partnership combines two organizations that share an unwavering commitment to excellence in providing sports fans with unparalleled experiences.”