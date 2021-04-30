This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Relax Gaming

BetRivers.com agrees exclusive sponsorship in Indiana with Indy Eleven

30th April 2021 7:24 am GMT
Playtech

Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers.com has been named as an official sports betting partner of Indiana-based professional football team Indy Eleven.

The multi-year partnership includes sleeve sponsorship of the United Soccer League team, a Presenting Partner night in conjunction with a 2021 home game, sponsorship of the 30-minute post-game show following all local television broadcasts of 20 games, as well as prominent signage and digital assets.

The agreement has been supported by Sportradar, which serves as a key partner to Indy Eleven.

“Since the legalization of sports betting in Indiana in late 2019, Indy Eleven has been extremely focused on finding a true partner to maximize what has become a pivotal area for growth in all corners of the sports industry,” said Indy Eleven president and CEO Greg Stremlaw. “I want to thank BetRivers for the tremendous commitment they have shown to our club. We look forward to working with them in a myriad of ways beginning with the upcoming 2021 season.”

Rush Street Interactive chief operating officer Mattias Stetz commented: “BetRivers.com is excited to be an official sports betting partner of Indy Eleven. This partnership combines two organizations that share an unwavering commitment to excellence in providing sports fans with unparalleled experiences.”

Related Tags
BetRivers.com Football Rush Street Interactive Sponsorship Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

Virginia set for record March as Q1 sports betting wagers reach $628.7m

BetMGM takes lead in Michigan’s online betting and gaming market

William Hill rolls out online casino in West Virginia

DraftKings and FanDuel dominate Indiana betting market in March

RSI launches BetRivers.com casino in West Virginia

FanDuel dominates in record month for Iowa sportsbooks

BetMGM teams up with US sports radio broadcaster Audacy

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

Michigan’s online operators generate $89.2m in first full month of operation

Indiana sportsbook wagers drop to $273.9m in February 2021

Online growth drives Iowa sports betting market in February

Virginia sports betting market hits $58.9m handle in first 11 days

Rush Street Interactive gains market access to Ohio, Maryland and Missouri

Record December for Illinois sports betting market despite retail closures

Indiana sports betting market hits new heights in January

BTObet
Greentube
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Relax Gaming