Surrey County Cricket reveal Betway as new sponsor

Online betting and gaming operator Betway is expanding its partnerships in cricket through a new agreement with Surrey County Cricket Club.

The partnership will see the Betway brand displayed around the Kia Oval venue at domestic and international matches, as well as on the back of the Club's Vitality T20 Blast shirts.

The agreement to serve as a platinum sponsor of the club adds to Betway's existing cricket partnerships with Cricket South Africa, Cricket West Indies and former Surrey cricket star Kevin Pietersen.

“We are extremely happy to be announcing our partnership with the Surrey County Cricket Club. It enforces our continued commitment to cricket and we can’t wait to watch the team compete in the Vitality T20 Blast, LV= Insurance County Championship and Royal London One Day Cup,” said Betway chief executive Anthony Werkman.

Charlie Hodgson, managing director of The Kia Oval, commented: “As we look forward to a hugely exciting season at The Kia Oval we’re very happy to be partnering with Betway, one of the UK’s most exciting and innovative betting companies.”

Former cricketer and Betway brand ambassador Kevin Pietersen added: “It’s great to see Betway and my old county Surrey going into partnership. I had a great time at The Kia Oval. The atmosphere there is fantastic and always helps to make the cricket an exciting spectacle."