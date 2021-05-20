This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Baltimore Ravens signs up BetMGM as first official gaming partner

20th May 2021 9:38 am GMT
The NFL's Baltimore Ravens have named BetMGM as their first official gaming partner following the legislation of sports betting in Maryland.

The multi-year partnership will see the parties colloborate to create co-branded promotions for Ravens fans, accompanied by BetMGM signage visible throughout the M&T Bank Stadium, digital media outlets, and integrated social media content.

"When we began the process of carefully identifying sports betting and digital gaming partners, one of our top priorities was finding unique ways for Ravens fans to further engage with the team,” said Ravens chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz. “We are excited to partner with BetMGM and look forward to the specialized entertainment experience the company will provide for our fans.”

As part of the deal, BetMGM will gain access to a private hospitality suite within the stadium, while its betting app will feature Ravens promotions and marketing campaigns.

“The Ravens are an incredible organization with a rich history, and we’re proud to have BetMGM as the team’s first official partner in the gaming space. We look forward to offering Ravens fans new ways to engage with their favorite football team on our market-leading platforms," said BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost.

After Maryland residents voted to legalize sports betting in November 2020, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed legislation this week to enable the launch of online and land-based sports betting, with a regulatory framework currently being established.

“BetMGM’s partnership with the Baltimore Ravens comes at a pivotal time for MGM National Harbor, as we usher in the era of legalized sports betting in Maryland," said MGM National Harbor president and chief operating officer Jorge Perez. "We are confident that we will provide Ravens fans throughout the DMV [District, Maryland and Virginia area] with new and innovative ways to experience football season before, during and after games at our entertainment resort."

