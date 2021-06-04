This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Evolution

Svenska Spel agrees Swedish ice hockey sponsorship

4th June 2021 9:38 am GMT
Ice Hockey

Sweden's state-owned gaming operator Svenska Spel has signed a new five-year deal to continue its sponsorship of ice hockey in Sweden.

From 1 July, the operator will become the main sponsor of the Swedish Women's Hockey League (SDHL), the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and the Hockey Allsvenskan (HA) league through to 2026. The deal continues a partnership that dates back to 1994.

As part of the agreement, the SDHL will change its name to the Svenska Spel women's hockey league (Svenska Spel Damhockeyligan), with the sponsorship providing extra resources to the league in order to train and certify coaches.

“As Sweden's largest sports sponsor from grassroots to elite, we are very happy and proud of the new agreement with SDHL, SHL and HA,” said Svenska Spel president and CEO Patrik Hofbauer. “All leagues see great value in the fact that we are now making Swedish hockey more equal. It will strengthen Swedish hockey. The new agreement also focuses on the fact that together with the leagues we can make a major preventive effort to counteract gambling problems and match-fixing.”

Swedish Women's Hockey League commercial manager Angelica Lindeberg commented: “We look forward to starting working with Svenska Spel again. Swedish women's hockey is in an exciting period where the interest from audiences and sponsors is increasing. The new agreement will strengthen the clubs and the league.”

Hockey Allsvenskan CEO Gabriel Monidelle added: “Hockey Allsvenskan are incredibly happy to once again collaborate with Svenska Spel. Among other things, I look forward to being able to create resources for our clubs' youth activities through Gräsroten, but also how we can together pursue important issues of equality and counteract gambling problems and match-fixing. In addition, I look forward to how we continue to build our common brands and lift the league together.”

Related Tags
Hockey HockeyAllsvenskan Ice Hockey Sponsorship Svenska Spel Sweden
Related Articles

Slot developer Fantasma Games begins trading on Nasdaq Stockholm

Svenska Spel names new head of lottery sales and marketing

Svenska Spel posts 16% Online revenue growth in 2020

Svenska Spel launches new DraftKings-powered sportsbook

ATG sues Svenska Spel for use of the words Trotting and Galloping

Sweden survey shows growth in gambling participation

Svenska Spel revenue begins to recover in third quarter

Relax Gaming boards the Money Train

GI Games Integrations: NetEnt, Oryx Gaming, Leander and more

Svenska Spel expands horse race betting offering with PMU

Swedish gambling market contracted in second quarter

Svenska Spel shuts down Casino Cosmopol in Sundsvall

Svenska Spel revenue falls 19% in tough second quarter

Svenska Spel Sport & Casino player wins €2.6m on NetEnt’s Mega Fortune

GI Games Integrations: Nolimit City, Playson, Booongo and more

BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Wa
Scientific Games
Greentube
Sportradar
G2E
Digitain
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution