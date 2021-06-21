MansionBet extends Bristol City FC sponsorship

English Football League (EFL) Championship club Bristol City has extended its sponsorship agreement with MansionBet through to the end of the 2021/22 season.

The online sports betting operator first sponsored the Championship side last year, and will continue to feature on the club's home and away shirts for a further season under the new deal.

“It’s been an eventful first season with Bristol City and I’m delighted that we are continuing our partnership with the club and support of the English Championship,” said Mansion head of integrated marketing Dana Bocker. “Our first localised Bristol campaign last year, featuring stand out creative, resulted in strong brand awareness and positive fan engagement.

"We're looking forward to getting back into the stadium for the 2021/22 season and connecting with fans on a more personal level, showing our support for both the club and its loyal supporters through a number of exciting initiatives.”

Bristol Sport group head of commercial, Justine Kebby, commented: “We are delighted to confirm our partnership with MansionBet for a second season. We’re excited with their continued support, working with our Bristol City fan base and the Bristol Sport group.”

“With nearly two decades of industry experience and a long tradition of sport sponsorship, MansionBet bring a huge amount of expertise and creativity to this partnership."