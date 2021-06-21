This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
BetConstruct
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

MansionBet extends Bristol City FC sponsorship

21st June 2021 8:51 am GMT

English Football League (EFL) Championship club Bristol City has extended its sponsorship agreement with MansionBet through to the end of the 2021/22 season.

The online sports betting operator first sponsored the Championship side last year, and will continue to feature on the club's home and away shirts for a further season under the new deal.

“It’s been an eventful first season with Bristol City and I’m delighted that we are continuing our partnership with the club and support of the English Championship,” said Mansion head of integrated marketing Dana Bocker. “Our first localised Bristol campaign last year, featuring stand out creative, resulted in strong brand awareness and positive fan engagement.

"We're looking forward to getting back into the stadium for the 2021/22 season and connecting with fans on a more personal level, showing our support for both the club and its loyal supporters through a number of exciting initiatives.”

Bristol Sport group head of commercial, Justine Kebby, commented: “We are delighted to confirm our partnership with MansionBet for a second season. We’re excited with their continued support, working with our Bristol City fan base and the Bristol Sport group.”

“With nearly two decades of industry experience and a long tradition of sport sponsorship, MansionBet bring a huge amount of expertise and creativity to this partnership."

Related Tags
Bristol City Football Mansion MansionBet Sponsorship Sports Betting United Kingdom
Related Articles

MansionBet partners ARC in exclusive greyhound sponsorship deal

MansionBet renews UK horse racing sponsorships for 2021

MansionBet extends Newbury Racecourse sponsorship

DraftKings extends B2B sports betting deal with MansionBet

MansionBet renews betting partnership with Millwall FC

MansionBet named as new Bristol City shirt sponsor

MansionBet named official betting partner of Millwall FC

MansionBet expands horse racing sponsorship to Ireland

MansionBet signs Newcastle United betting partnership

Mansion secures Irish betting licence

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, Pariplay, Yggdrasil and more

MansionBet agrees headline sponsorship of Ultimate Boxxer

MansionBet continues British boxing sponsorship with new deal

MansionBet agrees sponsorship of 38 British horseracing fixtures

Mansion strengthens games portfolio with Red Tiger Gaming launch

G2E
BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
Digitain
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution