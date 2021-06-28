Betway secures new sponsorship deals in Germany

Super Group-owned operator Betway has secured two new sponsorship deals in Germany after becoming an official betting partner of tennis' Hamburg European Open and 2. Bundesliga football club FC Schalke 04.

Betway’s partnership with Schalke 04 kicks off in July and runs for three years, and expands the operator's football sponsorship portfolio, which also includes Hertha BSC and a number of teams in the English Premier League and La Liga.

“It is a great honour to work with FC Schalke 04 - one of the most well-known names in German football," said Betway head of marketing for Germany Maik Brodowski. "We look forward to supporting the club and its ambitions on its way back to the Bundesliga.

“Together with Betway, we have agreed a long-term partnership that also gives us security with regard to the new legal regulation of the gambling market in Germany.”

The deal with Hamburg Open, wich takes place in Rothenbaum between 7 and 18 July, follows Betway’s recent sponsorship of the Nordea Open, Noventi Open and Mercedes Cup.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Hamburg European Open as we become their official betting partner,” said Betway CEO Anthony Workman. “The tournament is a highlight of the summer clay circuit and we’re looking forward to seeing the Betway brand at the Rothenbaum Tennis Center.”

Tournament director Sandra Reichel added: “We’re delighted to announce this partnership, especially in these unusual times, and I think it’s tremendous that they’re sponsoring the overall event in both the women’s and men’s tournament weeks.”