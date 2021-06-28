Betcris extends partnership with Canadian Elite Basketball League

Latin America-facing operator Betcris has signed a new agreement to continue as an official partner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) for a further year.

The deal sees the CEBL provide real-time scores, game statistics, previews, and player data through FIBA LiveStats to Betcris.

“Extending the partnership with Betcris is an excellent example of working with a partner that values the CEBL, and the excitement and entertainment that the league brings both on and off the court,” said CEBL commissioner and CEO Mike Morreale. “As the online betting landscape continues to expand, we look to continuously provide our fans with additional entertainment options before, during, and after the game with a world-class partner like Betcris.”

Betcris has been a partner of the CEBL since the league’s inception in 2019. The league currently consists of seven teams, with four from Ontario and one each from the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Teams play twenty regular-season games from May to August, culminating in a six-team playoff which includes a final four Championship Weekend where the league's champion is crowned.

“This renewal marks an important step in the growth of our operations, as it demonstrates our commitment to being a key player in the gaming industry," said Betcris CEO JD Duarte. "We’re proud to be partnered with the CEBL and look forward to a long and productive relationship.”